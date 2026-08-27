Meet The Mythical Creature That Put Rhinelander On The Map

No visit to Rhinelander is complete without learning about its most famous resident, the legendary Hodag. Part folklore, part community icon, the mythical creature has become a symbol of Rhinelander and a source of pride throughout the Northwoods.

Kerry Bloedorn from Pioneer Park Historical Complex joins us to share the fascinating story behind the Hodag and explain how the legend continues to shape the community today. From larger-than-life statues and themed attractions to annual events and local traditions, the Hodag can be found throughout Rhinelander.

We'll also explore some of the area's most popular family-friendly destinations, including Pioneer Park Historical Complex and Hodag Park, and learn why visitors of all ages enjoy seeking out unique Hodag experiences during their stay.

Today's segment is sponsored by Rhinelander Resorts, where visitors can experience the lakes, traditions, and Northwoods hospitality that make Rhinelander a favorite Wisconsin getaway.

For more information, visit www.Rhinelander-Resorts.com