Meet the A+ Author Awarded Teacher of the Year

Jon Etter, aka Teacher of The Year shares his wisdom from his 29 year of teaching with us! Mr. Etter Teaches English at Tosa East High and was awarded Wisconsin Teacher of the Year 2026! He speaks on his experience as an author and teacher, what's changed in education over the past few decades, and what the kids and parents should know going back to school.

Jon is not only an A+ teacher, but an outstanding author. He has written 'The Dreadful Fairy Books' book trilogy and has another book on the way. The trilogy subverts typical fairy tropes, blending comedy and adventure with a cast of unconventional characters. Watch to find out what surprising genre he is cooking next.

Check out his books here!