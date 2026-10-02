Meet Scooter: Your Newest Addition to the Family

Scooter is a 7-month-old mixed breed puppy looking for his forever home. He loves other dogs and knows basic commands. He is eager to learn and will flourish with continued training, socialization and plenty of love.

Things to know about Scooter:



He is neutered

Up to date on vaccinations and micro chipped

Medium to high energy

He LOVES other dogs

He has not been cat tested

Scooter's ideal owner is someone who shares his enthusiasm for life! If you have a big backyard, like to hike, explore, and spend time outside, you should meet Scooter.

Interested in Adopting?

Email DogTrailRides@gmail.com and ask to meet Scooter!