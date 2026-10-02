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Meet Scooter: Your Newest Addition to the Family

Texas Rescue Riders
Meet Scooter: Your Newest Addition to the Family
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Scooter is a 7-month-old mixed breed puppy looking for his forever home. He loves other dogs and knows basic commands. He is eager to learn and will flourish with continued training, socialization and plenty of love.

Things to know about Scooter:

  • He is neutered 
  • Up to date on vaccinations and micro chipped
  • Medium to high energy
  • He LOVES other dogs 
  •  He has not been cat tested

Scooter's ideal owner is someone who shares his enthusiasm for life! If you have a big backyard, like to hike, explore, and spend time outside, you should meet Scooter.

Interested in Adopting?
Email DogTrailRides@gmail.com and ask to meet Scooter!

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