Meet Scheppy, This Week's Underdog!

Meet Scheppy! Scheppy is house trained, crate trained, and a big sweetheart who wants to get love and give love! Scheppy loves everyone he meets, but is still a puppy in a big body. He can be spatially unaware and is still mouthy like a puppy, so he probably shouldn’t be in a home with little kids who do not understand that. If you are looking for an active companion with lots of love to give, beautiful Scheppy is the guy for you!

To learn more about Scheppy, visit Tailwaggers 911 Dog Rescue in Saukville, Wisconsin.