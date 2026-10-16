Meet Rudy: A Big-Hearted Underdog Looking for Home

Rudy is something of a local celebrity at the Humane Society of Sheboygan County, but there’s one thing he’s still missing: a home.

This nearly 93-pound Rottweiler mix loves walks, relaxing with his favorite people and carrying a tennis ball wherever he goes. Outside the shelter, Rudy shows off his calm, goofy personality and knows several basic commands.

Rudy would thrive with an experienced adopter who can continue his positive-reinforcement training and respect his boundaries around treasured toys. A home with older children, ages 10+, may be a good fit, and staff can discuss compatibility with other dogs.

Ready to meet this lovable underdog? Submit an adoption application to get started.

Learn More: Apply to Adopt Rudy