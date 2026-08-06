Meet Our Underdog of the Week: Solo

Solo's story began as a stray, so much of his past remains a mystery. What we do know is that he's a young dog with a huge heart who's still learning that the world isn't such a scary place.

When you first meet Solo, you might notice that he's a little nervous. Beneath that anxious first impression is a goofy, affectionate, adventure-loving pup who just wants someone to believe in him.

Solo loves exploring the outdoors, playing with his favorite toys, and soaking up attention from the people he trusts. He's still young and learning his manners, so he can get a little overexcited and jump up to say hello, but he's eager to learn and responds well to patient, consistent guidance. With continued training and positive reinforcement, Solo has all the makings of an incredible lifelong companion.

Because of his size and enthusiasm, Solo would do best with older, respectful children who won't be easily knocked over during his happy greetings. He enjoys the company of other friendly dogs and would likely love having a confident canine companion to help show him the ropes. He is not a good fit for a home with cats.

What makes Solo such a special underdog is how much potential he has. All he needs is a family willing to invest a little patience now in exchange for years of unconditional love, laughter, and adventure.

The shelter has given Solo a safe place to start over. Now he's ready for someone to give him the forever home he's been waiting for.

If you're looking for a loyal best friend who will grow right alongside you, Solo is ready to begin his next chapter.

To learn more about Solo, fill out an adoption application here.

