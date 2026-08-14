Meet Our Underdog of the Week, Firefly!

Firefly is a 10 month old mixed breed. She has been at HAWS for about a month and a half. She loves to play, especially with toys. She is very smart and is great at showing of her tricks! She would do best in a home with no other dogs and with kids 10 and older. We don’t know how she would do in a home with cats.

Meet Firefly! She's a playful 10 month old with a goofy hairstyle and an even goofier personality. She loves playtime especially when she gets to enjoy toys! She's also a smart girl who loves to learn new things. She would love to show off her tricks and is ready to learn the new things you teach her!

Breed

Mixed Breed (Medium)

Sex

Female

Weight

22.9 kg

Age

0Y/10M/2W

Adoption Fee

$310.00

Start the process here: https://hawspets.org/adopt/pets/#sl_embed&page=shelterluv_wrap_1762982698%2Fembed%2Fanimal%2F213975396

