Meet Our Underdog Mama Peaches!

Mama Peaches is a 2 year old Chihuahua mix. She is only 15 pounds but has a big personality and even bigger heart. Peaches is a special girl who forms deep, meaningful bonds with the people she trusts. Once she feels safe and comfortable with you, she is loving, affectionate, easygoing, and incredibly sweet. She does well in her kennel, gets along with other dogs, and absolutely loves spending time outdoors.

Peaches does have some boundaries that her future family will need to understand and respect. She needs slow, thoughtful introductions to new people and doesn’t immediately warm up to everyone. Peaches is a girl who chooses her people, and she needs the opportunity to decide when she feels safe enough to let someone into her world.

If Mama Peaches may be a fit for you contact Tailwaggers 911.

