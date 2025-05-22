Meet our Underdog for May 20th: Sabrina

Here on What's Brewing Wisconsin, we're working hard to shine a light on pups who have been staying in shelters a long time, waiting for their forever home. This week, we're introducing you to Sabrina, who has been staying with the Washington County Humane Society since March.

Sabrina is a 56-pound German shepherd who ended up in shelter care after her owner passed away. Now she's looking for a new patient person who understands her breed and can help Sabrina blossom into her best self.

Sabrina is a tender soul who can be a bit nervous around new things, people, and places. She needs some time to get comfortable, but once she warms up, Sabrina will welcome you into her inner circle by crawling right into your lap.

Sabrina is a bit of a fashion queen -- her foster mom says Sabrina loves to be brushed. She's an enchanting girl who loves to look her best.

If you'd like to adopt Sabrina -- just reach out to the Washington County Humane Society for more information. You can call them at 262-677-4388 or shoot them an email at shelter@wchspets.org. Visit them online here.

