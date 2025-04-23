Meet our Underdog for April 22nd: Shaday

We want to introduce you to our underdog of the week! Shaday is staying with the Elmbrook Humane Society in Brookfield.

Shaday has been in the shelter since the beginning of January. This sweet senior is twelve years old.

Shaday thrives on human interaction and is the perfect snuggle partner. She likes people so much that she would really do best as the only dog in the house. She's not a big fan of other dogs, but has plenty of love to go around for her human companions.

Shaday is a toy enthusiast, especially the squeaky ones. She'll always say yes to fetch and will chase down any toy you toss her way. She's a huge fan of long walks and sniffing around outside.

But when it's time to relax, no worries! Shaday is ready to burrow under her blankies for a long snooze. Shelter staff say she's an expert on turning herself into a burrito for maximum comfort!

You can reach out to the staff at Elmbrook Humane Society to learn more about adopting Shaday. Just visit EBHS.org to fill out an adoption form. You can set up a meet and greet once your application is approved.

