Meet our May 27th Underdog: Ghost

We're looking for families to give pets in our area forever homes! This week's underdog is Ghost, who has been staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society since October.

Despite his name, Ghost is not spooky at all. He's a big, friendly guy.

This one-year-old pup's friendly and energetic nature is contagious. He never fails to bring a smile to his humans' faces!

Ghost is always ready to play fetch or tug of war. He loves tennis balls and his big orange jolly ball, which will come home with his future adoptive family!

Ghost has lovely manners. He's good in the car, polite with new friends, and loves getting pets. He especially adores older children!

Ghost also has excellent leash skills. He focuses on his person, matching their speed without pulling at all!

But don't worry, Ghost isn't always on the go. His favorite part of being active is the nap in the sunshine that comes afterward. He's as much of a couch potato as he is a hiker.

If you're looking to add some supernatural fun to your life, look no further than Ghost! Check out his profile on HAWSpets.org/Adoptable-Pets.