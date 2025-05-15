Meet our May 15th Underdog: Chuck

We're shining a light on the dogs who have been waiting for a long time to find their fur-ever homes. This week, we're introducing you to Chuck, who is being fostered through Rey of Hope Rescue.

This charming 3-4-year-old shepherd mix is the kind of dog that makes hearts melt and tails wag, with a personality that’s bigger than his loving, 75-pound frame.

Chuck's passion for life can be summed up in three spectacular activities: car rides, outside lounging, and being your devoted shadow. Yes, that’s right! If it has four wheels, Chuck is ready to buckle up and set off on an adventure. If your car has a passenger seat, you might as well replace it with a throne because Chuck claims that spot with all the grace of a gentleman on his way to a royal gala. He is basically the best travel buddy one could ask for—just don’t forget the snacks!

Chuck is wonderful with people and kids, but is still learning to keep his excitement on all fours. While he'd be happy as the only dog in the house, he could also coexist with another low to mid-energy dog. Cats are a hard no for this guy.

Now, Chuck might seem quiet at first, but don’t let that fool you. When he spots another dog, his big boy bark echoes through the air like an enthusiastic cheer, so apartments aren't ideal for him. With some proper training and a confident handler, Chuck will be a champion communicator—and your house's most charismatic barker.

Chuck is already crate and potty trained, so he’s all set to bring his big personality into your life without any additional obstacles. Just be prepared for some serious snuggles and a fur-tastic friendship.

If you’re on a quest to adopt a loyal companion who sees life as one big car ride, filled with warmth, sun, snacks, and the occasional enthusiastic woof, look no further! Chuck is looking for his forever home, and he promises to fill your days with joy, laughter, and more than a few unforgettable car rides.

You can set up a meet and greet with Chuck — just visit Rey of Hope Rescue's website.