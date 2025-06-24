Meet our June 24th Underdog, Putter!

Meet Putter! Putter is a member of the golf litter from 2017. She was adopted from JR's Pups-N-Stuff as a young puppy and returned to the shelter at 6 years old in May 2023 when her humans had a baby. Fast forward 2 years, Putter is still looking for a nice cozy home to retire in. She’s an American Bulldog/Retriever mix weighing around 62lbs. She’s a super silly, sweet, smart dog who is considered medium/low energy. Even though this girl is 8 years old, she still loves to play like a puppy! Everyone tells her that she’s the goofiest dog in the rescue, and everyone adores her play growl, play hops, and play bows! Besides her amazing, contagious personality, she’s super smart! She’s 100% potty trained and will even sit by the door to alert her humans when she needs to go outside. She doesn’t chew stuff, can be trusted to have free rein of the house, and also knows basic commands such as sit, paw, other paw, lay down, and roll over! Other than playtime, her favorite activities include cuddling, car rides, and walks.

Putter wasn't properly socialized with other dogs growing up, so she is looking for a family where she can be their only pet, but loves all people! She does well around older kids and would just prefer a forever home with older or no kids, since their rambunctious energy can still make her a little nervous. Putter has great leash manners, would be a great walking partner around the city, or even check out the local trails. She's great in the car, loves to take a nap, and if you take her for a pup cup, you will be her best friend! Putter is the dog that you don't want to miss out on.

Putter is available for adoption through Albert’s Dog Lounge.

For more information, just visit Albert's Dog Lounge or send an email to albertsdoglounge@gmail.com.