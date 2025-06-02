Meet our June 1st Underdog, Nala !

Meet Nala, a gentle and affectionate Great Dane who’s overcome serious bone challenges with grace. She has leg and joint deformities from untreated hypertrophic osteodystrophy but remains a loving, housebroken cuddle bug. Best suited for a home without stairs and older kids, Nala is available through Albert’s Dog Lounge at albertsdoglounge.org or emailing AlbertsDogLounge@Gmail.com