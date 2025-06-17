Meet our June 17th Underdog, Barnaby!

Barnaby is a sweet senior pup looking for his next loving home. This handsome brindle boy is 7 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. Barnaby is visually impaired and needs to take things a bit slower while he becomes familiar with his new environment. He gets around well, enjoys going for walks, and still has tons of fun with toys. Barnaby is a cuddle connoisseur and loves to snuggle up as close to you as possible. He has been patiently waiting to meet his new family at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus in Saukville. Barnaby has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and his adoption fee is just $25! That includes a starter bag of food, certificate for a free vet exam, 30 days of Met Life pet insurance, a discount at our Animal Antics store, and other perks.

If you have room in your heart and home for a super special pup, visit Adopt | Wisconsin Humane Society to learn more about Barnaby!