Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Meet our June 11th Underdog, Mazzy!

Albert's Dog Lounge
Meet our June 11th Underdog, Mazzy!
Posted
and last updated

Mazzy has a special condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which means she has a lot of extra skin. She doesn't require any special medicines or food, and the condition doesn't affect her bones or joints. She just needs to be extra careful when playing with her friends! She loves hanging with friends and has learned to trust humans of all shapes and sizes.

Mazzy is available for adoption through Albert’s Dog Lounge.

For more information, just visit Albert's Dog Lounge or send an email to albertsdoglounge@gmail.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo