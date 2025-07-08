Meet our July 8th Underdog, Foxy!

Looking for the perfect summer sidekick? Say hello to Foxy, the ultimate water-loving, car-riding, adventure-having pup! Foxy is a 6-year-old female terrier mix. She was brought in as a stray on March 22nd. She was found on the Fox River Trail in Brookfield, which is why staff named her Foxy. She is dog-friendly, loves hanging with her people, and has that perfect mix of social butterfly and independent queen. She's crate trained and potty trained, making her an easy transition into any home.

Whether you're playing in the pool or tossing sticks off the dock, Foxy’s your girl. She's just waiting for her perfect family to grab the keys, load up the cooler, and head for the water.

Foxy’s Favorites:

- Splashing around in the lake like a furry little mermaid

- Chasing rubber balls with Olympic-level fetch skills

- Playing tug-of-war like it's her full-time job

- Chilling outdoors, soaking up the sun, or sniffing all the best smells

- Going for car rides (windows down = pure bliss!)

To adopt Foxy or for more information, visit Dog Adoption | Albert's Dog Lounge | United States