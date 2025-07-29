Meet our July 29th Underdog, Ebony!

Meet Ebony (aka “Ebby”), the ultimate couch potato! She's both playful and affectionate - always ready for a cuddle session but equally content to lounge around and watch the world go by. Ebby’s idea of a perfect day? Snuggling up on the couch with her foster family, basking in the attention, and enjoying some belly rubs.



When she first arrived at HAWS, Ebby needed medical care – a procedure similar to ACL surgery in humans. She rehabbed in the shelter for a few weeks, then headed to a caring foster home for more PT. She’s completely healed now and is ready for her forever home!



Despite her relaxed demeanor, she still has an occasional burst of energy—whether it's playing with a stuffed toy or having the nightly zoomies in the backyard. Ebby also enjoys “watching” the squirrels (Dog TV!). She's the kind of dog who's both fun-loving and content with the simple pleasures of life: snacks, naps, and cozy companionship. If you're looking for a loyal friend to share quiet moments and easy-going adventures, Ebby might just be your perfect match. Call HAWS to arrange a meet’n’greet and just try not to fall in love with Ebony!

Call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWS to learn more about how to adopt Ebony or other animals.