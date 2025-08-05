Meet our August 5th Underdog, Zeke!

Meet Zeke – a super handsome 4 ½ -½-year-old pup looking for a loving home and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus. Staff at the shelter lovingly call him a “house hippo” due to his gray coat and large size -- nearly 80 pounds! Zeke adores attention and will lean into you for pets and snuggles. He would be happy to show off his stellar leash-walking skills and fabulous smile. Zeke can’t get enough of his toys, gleefully chasing them and running around carrying them to show you. Like all dogs at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Zeke has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so he’s all set to meet his new family. He would do best in a home where any kiddos are over the age of 8. Zeke is a “Benchwarmer” here at WHS, so to get him back in the game and find his new home team, you can name your adoption fee to make this boy part of your family! Stop by the WHS Milwaukee Campus during adoption hours to see if Zeke is a great fit for you, or visit the WI Humane Society for more information.