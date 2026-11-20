Diamond is ready to shine! This 70-pound mixed breed at HAWS combines an affectionate personality with plenty of playful energy.

At 6 years old, Diamond enjoys curling up on the couch just as much as playing with people, other dogs and a favorite chew toy. She already knows a few tricks and enjoys learning new things, making her a fun companion for a family ready to keep her active and engaged.

Since Diamond gets along with other dogs, the HAWS Behavior team can also help introduce Diamond to a potential adopter’s current dog to see if everyone could be a good match.

Think Diamond could be the missing gem in your family? Stop by HAWS to meet her and learn more at HAWS or visit www.HAWSpets.org.