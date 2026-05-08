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Meet Ari, This Week's Underdog!

Circle of Souls Animal Rescue
Meet Ari, This Week's Underdog!
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Meet Ari! Ari is a sweet, gentle dog who shows his affection in the softest ways: a little tail wag, a quiet presence by your side, and the occasional gentle puppy kiss once he knows you. Ari came to us from Texas just last week, and at almost 2 years old, all he’s ever known is life in a kennel. From puppyhood to now, he’s never had a real home. So the outside world is still new to him, and it can feel a little overwhelming at first. He is also a flight risk, so a secure, fenced yard will be important. Ari is house-trained, crate-trained, and does well with both dogs and cats. He just needs patience and a chance to finally learn what home feels like.

To learn more about Ari, please reach out to Circle of Souls Animal Rescue at circleofsoulsanimalrescue@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.circleofsoulswi.com/.

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