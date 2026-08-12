Matt Wild Goes From Website to Wildlife

Matt Wild is back, this time to discuss the wilderness... well, part of it: Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

Richard Bong State Recreation Area is more than a funny name. It’s a 4,500-square-foot state park in Kenosha County, named after Wisconsin-born WWII flying ace Richard Bong. They offer camping, hiking trails, biking trails, ATV trails, horse riding trails, a lake for swimming or kayaking, space for hunting and fishing, space for dog training, space for model rocketry, much more. Also plenty of managed prairie, grassland, and wetland to simply stare at and enjoy.

Check it out here: The simple summertime high of camping at Richard Bong State Recreation Area | Milwaukee Record