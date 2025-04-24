Tiff talks to Marlon Wayans! He is appearing tonight through Saturday atMilwaukee Improv.

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office and $1-billion in global box office. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Wayans can currently

be seen in Netflix’s THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW which he produced and stars in. The film ebuted at #1 on the platform.