Market on the Riverwalk Returns!

Adrian Hernandez from mercadoMKE joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the return of the "Market on the Riverwalk". The Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, which supports entrepreneurs through no-cost training, is supporting the event through the mercadoMKE initiative.

The event is free for attendees — showcases handmade products from food vendors, local artisans — and will be held on June 26. Visitors can purchase crafts, jewlery, candles, flowers, soaps, and sweets. Drafts of craft beer by The Tap Yard, will also be featured at the family friendly event.

The event will be at Schlitz Park from 4 pm- 8pm on Thursday, June 26.

For more information you can visit Market on the Riverwalk or mercadoMKE