Making Cookies

The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin is a unique and inclusive community hub, offering a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds to come together. At the heart of this is the Friendship Cafe & Bakery, a special place where you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee alongside fresh-baked goods from the on-site bakery. The cafe is not only a cozy spot to relax but also a space available for event rentals. More than just a cafe, the Friendship Cafe & Bakery plays an important role in providing vocational education for adults with disabilities, ages 18 and up. They recently received a big order for that big event in Titletown. Steph popped in to help out. The bakery is open daily and they are available to cater!

The cafe:

8649 N. Port Rd

Fox Point

414-755-5855