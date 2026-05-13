Make and Grow Your Artistic Side with Friendship Cafe!

The Friendship Circle Art Studio is proving just that with hands-on projects, inspiring artists, and an exciting new program designed to empower individuals of all abilities. From fun, family-friendly art activities to meaningful opportunities for artists with disabilities, the studio continues to grow as a welcoming space where imagination and inclusion go hand in hand.

The FC Art Academy is a 10-week program for people with disabilities. Participants will explore art and creative expression, build friendships and social skills, grow confidence in a supportive community, and learn how to showcase and monetize their work.

For more information, visit The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.