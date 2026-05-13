Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Make and Grow Your Artistic Side with Friendship Cafe!

Friendship Circle of Wisconsin
Make and Grow Your Artistic Side with Friendship Cafe!
Posted
and last updated

The Friendship Circle Art Studio is proving just that with hands-on projects, inspiring artists, and an exciting new program designed to empower individuals of all abilities. From fun, family-friendly art activities to meaningful opportunities for artists with disabilities, the studio continues to grow as a welcoming space where imagination and inclusion go hand in hand.

The FC Art Academy is a 10-week program for people with disabilities. Participants will explore art and creative expression, build friendships and social skills, grow confidence in a supportive community, and learn how to showcase and monetize their work.

For more information, visit The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.

Report a typo