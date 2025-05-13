Make A Trip To This Brand New Wisconsin Museum Filled With Military History

The Pritzker Military Museum and Library unveiled its expansive 20,000-square-foot underground vault to Steph Brown and our viewers. This remarkable space houses historic memorabilia, including World War I artifacts, early gas masks, and combat tools. Nestled in Kenosha, the museum is a sprawling homage to military history with its striking architectural design.

Join Pritzker Military Museum and Library's Memorial Day programming to honor our courageous fallen service members. This special, engaging day starting at 12:00 PM will take place at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, an award-winning architectural gem located in the heart of America.

There is no cost to attend.

Date: May 24th

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

PritzkerMilitary.org

Pritzker Military Museum and Library

10475 12th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

262-800-7402

