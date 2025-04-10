Mac and Cheese For A Good Cause

Steph Brown visits The Pasta Tree where they are serving up delicious Mac and Cheese! Owner Suzzette Metcalfe will donate 5 dollars for every order of these elevated Mac and Cheese dishes to the MACC Fund during the month of April. Both of her parents died of cancer so she appreciates what the MACC Fund does. Research provided by the MACC Fund has played a significant role in helping to develop new cures and treatments contributing over $87 MILLION DOLLARS since it’s inception in 1976. Check out the ways you can give- both as an individual and as a corporation to theMACC FundThere are endless ways for you to make a difference! And if you want to taste the Mac and Cheese call The Pasta Treefor a reservation before April is over!