Luxury Condo Meets Small Town Charm in North Prairie

A new neighborhood of ranch-style condominiums is bringing low-maintenance luxury living to the scenic village of North Prairie. Set alongside a beautiful golf course, these thoughtfully designed homes offer stunning views, walking trails, and easy access to local dining, coffee shops, and community amenities. Built by a respected quality builder, the customizable split-ranch floor plans combine comfort, style, and convenience, allowing homeowners to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle while leaving exterior maintenance to others.

Visitors are invited to tour the gorgeous model homes Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mention this show and receive $5,000 off customizable options. Come experience everything this special community has to offer.