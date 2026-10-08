Lotsa Ink, Laughs & Dinosaurs at Milwaukee’s Wildest Weekend Yet

Move aside, pumpkins. Milwaukee is going big this weekend. Get inked at the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival, catch a show during the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, or take the kids to Jurassic Quest and its life-size dinosaurs.

Looking for free fun? Flannel Fest brings live music, food trucks, BMX stunts, makers, and family activities. Then cap off the weekend at the Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Festival with pumpkin painting, fresh cider, live music, and Lotza’s returning fall drinks.

Visit Lotza Fun to unlock this week’s secret password and score a FREE can of Lotza at the Public Market on Saturday