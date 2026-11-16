Lock It Up: Simple Ways to Protect Your Bike

A good bike ride shouldn’t end with a missing bike. Alora Correa from the Wisconsin Bike Fed shares practical steps cyclists can take to better protect their wheels.

From understanding different types of bike locks to learning the best way to secure your frame and wheels, a few simple habits can make a big difference. Alora also explains what information bike owners should keep on hand and what steps to take if a bike is stolen.

Whether you commute, hit the trails or ride around the neighborhood, these tips can help you feel more confident the next time you park your bike.

Learn More: Wisconsin Bike Fed