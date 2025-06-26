Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local Artist Uses Recycled Wood to Create Masterpieces!

Ike Wynter
Local Artist Uses Recycled Wood to Create Masterpieces!
Posted
and last updated

Artist Ike Wynter joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some of his latest pieces. Wynter uses entirely recycled wood that he finds on the side of the road, in dumpsters, or wherever he can. He just recently worked with the NFL to create every team's logo for the draft and currently has a piece at Summerfest. Ike has also recently become more open about sharing his mental health journey, and spent 140 hours crafting his latest "Milwaukee Wood" piece.

For more information, watch the clip, visit Ike Wynter, or follow on Instagram @Ike_Wynter

