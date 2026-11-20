Looking for a holiday experience that’s truly out of this world? The UWM Planetarium is bringing back Northern Lights, a seasonal program filled with dancing lights, cultural traditions and spectacular views overhead.

Planetarium Director Dr. Jean Creighton will share what audiences can expect from the show, why the northern lights create such an unforgettable sight and how the program blends astronomy with holiday traditions from around the world.

Northern Lights runs Fridays, November 20 through December 4 at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. at the UWM Planetarium. Tickets are expected to go quickly, so advance reservations are encouraged.

Learn more and find tickets at Home | Manfred Olson Planetarium