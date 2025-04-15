Tiff goes behind the scenes of Milwaukee's Famous Celebrity- The Hoan Bridge! Light The Hoan is a movement that has become an iconic part of the city's skyline. Did you know you can light the hoan for your special occasion? Tiff talks to Erika Smith and Ian Abston about how they have helped transform a bridge into the city's skyline. The harbor side will soon shine bright too! Lights turn on daily 30 minutes before sunset.

