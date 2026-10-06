Learn the Spin: A Beginner’s Guide to Roulette

Curious about trying Roulette but not sure where to start? Potawatomi Casino Hotel takes viewers behind the scenes for a beginner-friendly introduction to one of the most recognizable games on the casino floor.

This special educational segment is filmed inside the Table Games Training Room, where participants learn how Roulette works, from the spinning wheel and ball to common betting options and basic gameplay. Conducted in a training environment with no live gaming or actual wagers, the demonstration is designed to help newcomers feel more comfortable approaching a Roulette table.

The segment also highlights Potawatomi Casino Hotel's commitment to responsible gaming and explores career opportunities for those interested in joining the team.

Learn more at Potawatomi Casino Hotel and explore careers at PaysBig Careers