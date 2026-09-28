Learn the Game, Join the Action: Craps 101

Ever wondered what happens at a Craps table? Potawatomi Casino Hotel takes viewers behind the scenes inside its Table Games Training Room for a beginner-friendly introduction to one of the casino's most exciting games. Table Games Training Supervisor Trinitta Smith will walk through the basics of Craps, explaining how the game is played, common bets, and what makes it such a fan favorite. This special demonstration takes place in a training environment with no live gaming or actual wagers, making it the perfect way to learn the game in a comfortable setting. Viewers will also hear about Potawatomi's commitment to responsible gaming and discover career opportunities for those interested in joining the team. Visit; https://careers.paysbig.com/ [careers.paysbig.com]