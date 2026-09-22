Learn the Basics of Blackjack at The Right Spot in Town

Ever wanted to sit down at a Blackjack table but weren't sure where to start? Potawatomi Casino Hotel takes viewers behind the scenes for a look inside its Table Games Training Room, where team members learn the fundamentals of popular casino games. In this segment, Table Games Trainer Kistra Fells explains the basics of Blackjack, including how the game is played, card values, and strategies for getting closer to 21 without going over. The segment also highlights responsible gaming resources and career opportunities available at Potawatomi Casino Hotel for those interested in joining the team.

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