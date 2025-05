Discover the world of reptiles and amphibians! Meet colorful snakes, wondrous turtles, and unique lizards and salamanders. It's all possible at the Wehr Nature Center.

Reptile Day is June 8th from noon to 4:00 p.m. Participants will learn ways to live harmoniously with our misunderstood and scaly wild neighbors. The program is free for children 2 and under — otherwise it's $5 to enter for Friends of Wehr members and $7 for others.

Learn more here.