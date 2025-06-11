Watch Now
Lakefront Festival of Art!

Milwaukee Art Museum
Lakefront Festival of Art!
This year, Lakefront Festival of Art celebrates 60 years as Milwaukee’s destination to discover and buy one-of-a-kind art from exceptional artists, enjoy live performances by local acts, dine on delicious food, relax in the wine and beer gardens, and create fun art projects. A summertime tradition, the three-day event brings established and emerging artists from across the country together with festivalgoers of all ages at the Museum’s lakeside campus.

Friday, June 13, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 15, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Art Museum.

