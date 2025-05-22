Lace Up your Sneakers for Ray of Hope Run for Ovarian Cancer

Just around the corner, there's a great opportunity for you to get moving, spend time with your neighbors and support a great cause. It's the Ray or Hope Run for Ovarian Cancer.
The loss of a close friend, Brenda Ray, inspired the team behind Ray of Hope to found the organization. They want to help find a cure and raise awareness for the symptoms of the disease.
Signs & Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer May Include:
- Abdominal bloating or swelling
- Quickly feeling full after eating
- Weight loss
- Discomfort in the pelvic area or lower back
- Fatigue
- Constipation
- Urinary frequency
The Ray of Hope Run is on May 31st at Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa. You can find more information about signing up or volunteering here.