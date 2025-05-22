Lace Up your Sneakers for Ray of Hope Run for Ovarian Cancer

Just around the corner, there's a great opportunity for you to get moving, spend time with your neighbors and support a great cause. It's the Ray or Hope Run for Ovarian Cancer.

The loss of a close friend, Brenda Ray, inspired the team behind Ray of Hope to found the organization. They want to help find a cure and raise awareness for the symptoms of the disease.

Signs & Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer May Include:



Abdominal bloating or swelling



Quickly feeling full after eating



Weight loss



Discomfort in the pelvic area or lower back



Fatigue



Constipation



Urinary frequency

The Ray of Hope Run is on May 31st at Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa. You can find more information about signing up or volunteering here.