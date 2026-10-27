Kitchen Myths, Busted! The Cooking “Rules” You Can Stop Believing

Some kitchen advice gets passed down for generations, but is it actually true? Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary owner and chef Amanda Wisth is putting popular cooking myths to the test.

From whether searing meat really “seals in” juices to the truth about adding oil or salt to pasta water, Amanda will break down everyday cooking questions with practical culinary science.

Lemonyay! also offers weekly in-home personal chef services, handling the planning, shopping, cooking and cleanup.

Learn more at Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary.