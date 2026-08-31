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Kindness in Action: Supporting Neighbors in Need

Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge
Kindness in Action: Supporting Neighbors in Need
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For nearly two decades, Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge has served people experiencing homelessness with compassion, dignity, and practical support. Executive Director Bob Burmeister and Event Coordinator Amy Burmeister stop by to discuss the organization's mission, weekly outreach efforts, and Emergency Assistance Program. They'll also preview the upcoming Another Year of Kindness Gala on September 26 in Cedarburg, a community celebration that raises funds to help individuals and families facing hardship throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For tickets, sponsorship information, or to learn more, visit mrbobsunderthebridge.org

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