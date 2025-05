It's time to "take me out to the ball game!"

It's almost opening day for the Kenosha Kingfish and Steph Brown headed to the Simmons Field to see how the team is preparing. You can watch her full interview above.

The Kingfish will take on the Wasau Woodchucks in their home opener on Monday, May 26th at 1:35 p.m. You can find more information on tickets and the season schedule here.