Keeping the Promise to Wisconsin Veterans

For Wisconsin veterans, navigating benefits and healthcare doesn’t have to happen alone. DAV Wisconsin provides free support to veterans, families, survivors and caregivers across the state.

Services include professional benefits and claims assistance, transportation to VA medical appointments, legislative advocacy and volunteer programs. In southeastern Wisconsin, volunteer drivers play an especially important role by helping veterans get to critical healthcare appointments.

Commander Tiffany Koehler joins us to explain how DAV connects veterans with resources and how community members can get involved through volunteering.

Whether you need help accessing earned benefits or want to give back to those who served, DAV is ready to help.

Learn More: DAV Department of Wisconsin | 920-338-8620