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Keep Unwanted Pests Out of Your Indoor Plants

Melinda Myers, LLC
Bringing plants indoors for winter? Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares simple ways to spot and manage common houseplant pests before they spread.
Keep Unwanted Pests Out of Your Indoor Plants
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Moving favorite plants indoors can also bring some unwanted guests. Gardening expert Melinda Myers explains how to identify and manage common pests like fungus gnats, aphids, spider mites, scale and mealybugs.

Simple steps can make a big difference. Letting soil dry slightly between waterings can help with fungus gnats, while a strong spray of water may knock aphids and mites off plants. Horticultural oils and insecticidal soaps can also help when applied according to label directions.

Most importantly, keep plants healthy with proper light and watering to help them better withstand pest problems all winter long.

Learn More: Melinda Myers

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