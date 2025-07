It's never a bad time to try to achieve your fitness goals, including the simpler ones like improving your posture! Our friend Oscar at Tri90 Fitness has some tips to help you out. You can watch his full demonstration in our video above.

You can also take part in Oscar's free strength and conditioning class. It's every Sunday morning at 9:05 until the end of July. If you'd like more information, email him at Oscar.Charles@Tri90Fitness.com.