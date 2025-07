Tom Wiedmeyer joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how Keck Furniture is celebrating its 172nd Anniversary.

As one of the state's oldest, and nationally oldest furniture stores, Keck Furniture are active members in the community. As a local family-owned business. Keck works with other local and regional makers, including over 150 independent Amish woodshops.

With many impactful customer interactions and stories, the business continues to play a role in the community of Watertown.