Just Women Enjoying Wine in the Woods

Sip with a scene! Spend an unforgettable evening in the forest! Enjoy fine wine, delicious food, live music, and a candlelit stroll through the beautiful autumn woods and support the Hausmann Nature Center at Lapham Peak. The Hausmann Nature Center (HNC) provides Nature Center education programs and informational displays and is open multiple weekends throughout the spring, summer and fall months.

We have Melissa Jareki, Vice President of Friends of Lapham Peak and the Coordinator of the Hausmann Nature Center, visiting to tell us everything to expect! Join her on Thursday, September 17 from 5:30 - 6:30p.m. for VIP Early Access or 6:30-8:30p.m. for General Admission.

Tickets available now at Friends of Lapham Peak Unit – Kettle Moraine State Forest – One of the best Parks in Wisconsin