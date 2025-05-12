Join the Movement: Dash for Down Syndrome at Lake Park

Mark your calendars for May 18th as GiGi's Playhouse Milwaukee invites everyone to the Dash for Down Syndrome, a celebration of inclusion and empowerment at Lake Park. As part of the nationwide GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge, this event champions the notion that movement can foster acceptance beyond abilities, race, or background. Come support GiGi’s mission by participating, donating, or volunteering to fuel their transformative free programs like GiGiFIT, tailored for individuals with Down syndrome. The Dash is more than a race—it's a call to transform lives and nurture community spirit. Visit gigisplayhouse.org/milwaukee for details!

