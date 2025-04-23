We're not puttin' around- it's Menomonee Falls' first city wide Mini Golf Tournament! Join us for a tour around the downtown playing a 9 hole mini golf course created by 8 local businesses!
Entry fee buys you:
- Admission to the 9 hole city-wide mini golf tournament
- Eligibility for prizes donated by contributing businesses
- Menomonee Falls Mini Masters T-Shirt
-1 Free beer upon registration
$80 entry fee per team of four prior to April 25th
$100 entry fee per team of four on the day of the event
More info here at Mfminimasters.com
Join The Mini Masters
Menomonee Falls' first city wide Mini Golf Tournament
Posted
