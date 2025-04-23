Join The Mini Masters

We're not puttin' around- it's Menomonee Falls' first city wide Mini Golf Tournament! Join us for a tour around the downtown playing a 9 hole mini golf course created by 8 local businesses!

Entry fee buys you:

- Admission to the 9 hole city-wide mini golf tournament

- Eligibility for prizes donated by contributing businesses

- Menomonee Falls Mini Masters T-Shirt

-1 Free beer upon registration

$80 entry fee per team of four prior to April 25th

$100 entry fee per team of four on the day of the event

More info here at Mfminimasters.com

